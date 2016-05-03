FRANKFURT May 3 Lufthansa said it was
slowing its growth plans this year due to fierce price pressure
in the airline industry after reporting improved first-quarter
results thanks to low fuel and cost reductions.
The airline reported first-quarter adjusted loss before
interest and tax of 53 million euros ($61.1 million), missing
forecasts for a loss of 38 million in a Reuters poll.
The carrier will now grow the number of seats it offers by 6
percent this year instead of 6.6 percent and is looking at
whether more reductions need to be made, Chief Financial Officer
Simone Menne told journalists on Tuesday.
British Airways owner IAG last week said it was
offering fewer flights than initially planned this summer
because people were flying less after the Brussels attacks,
while oil weakness and Brexit worries were also denting demand.
Lufthansa confirmed a forecast for profits to improve
slightly this year.
($1 = 0.8675 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)