BERLIN Aug 2 Lufthansa said it still expected to be able to pay a dividend for this year, even after warning on profit as attacks deter travellers from booking trips.

The carrier two weeks ago lowered its profit target for the year and trimmed growth plans after booking on long-haul routes to Europe were down following a series of attacks in Europe and political turmoil following Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the failed Turkey coup.

It said on July 20 that it now expected adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be below that of last year, when it made just over 1.8 billion euros ($2.01 billion).

On Tuesday, it said that it still expected EBIT to be above last year, thanks to a pay deal agreed with cabin crew that will reduce its pension costs.

"The key performance figures show we will be technically capable of making a payout," Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne said, though added the final decision was up to the supervisory board. ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)