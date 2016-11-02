PARIS Nov 2 Lufthansa said it will slow planned
growth further in the fourth quarter to reflect a difficult
market but was looking forward with confidence to 2017, after
reporting improved results for its core airlines business.
Germany's biggest airline had already pre-released third
quarter results and given a more positive profit target for the
year two weeks ago after business bookings proved better than
expected in September.
"The Lufthansa Group will be slowing the capacity growth at
its passenger airlines by a further percentage point in the
fourth-quarter period to help further stabilize the pricing
environment," it said in a statement on Wednesday.
