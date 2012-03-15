FRANKFURT, March 15 Deutsche Lufthansa warned its operating profit would likely slip in 2012 due to economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and possible labour disputes.

The German flagship airline said on Thursday it expected to post a medium three-digit million euro operating profit this year, compared with a profit of 820 million euros ($1.07 billion) in 2011.

"If the operating environment evolves very favourably in terms of revenue and costs, it may also be possible to beat last year's result. On the basis of today's parameters this seems very ambitious, however," Lufthansa said in its annual report.

The carrier last week announced a surprise net loss of 13 million euros for 2011 due to a larger-than-expected charge on BMI, the British unit it is selling to British Airways owner IAG .