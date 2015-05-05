BERLIN May 5 Lufthansa posted a smaller operating loss in the first quarter, but said further action was needed to lower costs, especially in light of a rising pension burden and staff-related expenses.

Lufthansa reported a first quarter adjusted loss before interest and tax of 167 million euros ($186 million), slightly better than the average analyst forecast for a loss of 172 million.

The first quarter at Lufthansa was overshadowed by the crash of one of its Germanwings planes on March 24. Evidence indicates co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately locked the captain out of the cockpit and steered the plane into a French mountainside, killing all 150 onboard.

The airline said that while the crash had affected bookings for a very short time, there had been no impact at its main Lufthansa brand. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)