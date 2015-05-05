BERLIN May 5 Lufthansa posted a
smaller operating loss in the first quarter, but said further
action was needed to lower costs, especially in light of a
rising pension burden and staff-related expenses.
Lufthansa reported a first quarter adjusted loss before
interest and tax of 167 million euros ($186 million), slightly
better than the average analyst forecast for a loss of 172
million.
The first quarter at Lufthansa was overshadowed by the crash
of one of its Germanwings planes on March 24. Evidence indicates
co-pilot Andreas Lubitz deliberately locked the captain out of
the cockpit and steered the plane into a French mountainside,
killing all 150 onboard.
The airline said that while the crash had affected bookings
for a very short time, there had been no impact at its main
Lufthansa brand.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)