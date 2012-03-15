* Says must continue to change to adapt to environment
* To inject up to 140 mln euros into Austrian Airlines
* Sees mid-three-digit mln euro 2012 operating profit
* Cuts capacity growth plans again, now sees 2 pct growth
* Shares decline 2.3 percent
FRANKFURT, March 15 German flagship
airline Deutsche Lufthansa vowed to make tough cost
cuts and restructure its loss-making Austrian unit as it warned
on Thursday that economic uncertainty and high fuel prices would
cut into its operating profit this year.
"It is going to be hard work, because in order to
structurally and sustainably strengthen the group's earnings
power, we are going to have to rebuild the group itself and we
have to be willing to make some unpopular decisions," Chief
Executive Christoph Franz said at the company's annual results
press conference.
Shares of Lufthansa fell 2.3 percent to 10.28 euros by 0955
GMT, underperforming the German blue-chip DAX index,
which was up 0.3 percent.
European airlines are being hit with a toxic
mixture of soaring fuel prices -- which accounted for a fifth of
Lufthansa's costs last year -- weak demand due to the European
debt crisis and burdens from new national taxes on air travel.
In addition, fierce competition from Gulf rivals
such as Emirates and Etihad, which recently bought a stake in
Germany's No.2 carrier Air Berlin, as well as low-cost
carriers like Ryanair is putting pressure on legacy
airlines.
To improve profits, Lufthansa plans to cut costs by 1.5
billion euros by the end of 2014, is selling loss-making British
unit BMI and now plans to inject as much as 140 million euros of
fresh equity capital into Austrian Airlines.
"Our market conditions have changed drastically, and they
will continue to change further. In order to stay ahead in this
hard-fought competition, we too must continue to change," Franz
said.
Lufthansa has not said what specific measures it plans or
how many jobs may be cut, but said it aims to pool purchasing
volumes and slash administrative staff costs, among others.
"NOT HAPPY"
Lufthansa saw operating profit drop by almost 20 percent to
820 million euros ($1.07 billion) in 2011 and said it saw profit
shrinking to a mid-three-digit million euro figure this year, in
line with a 580 million consensus in Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Its adjusted operating margin narrowed by 1.3 percentage
points to 3.4 percent in 2011, which Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Gemkow said Lufthansa was "not happy with".
Lufthansa said the first few weeks of this year had showed
that economic uncertainty was here to stay for now, echoing
comments by peers Air France-KLM and International
Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of British Airways and
Iberia.
It also cut its expansion plans again, saying it
now expected to add only 2 percent more seats at its airlines,
including Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines. It
already slashed its original 9 percent plan in October.
Lufthansa last week announced a surprise net loss of 13
million euros for 2011 due to a larger-than-expected charge on
BMI, the British unit it is selling to IAG.
This year, net profit will improve thanks to the sale of
loss-making BMI. It also said it expected to post a further
increase in revenue and an operating profit for 2013, assuming
the market recovers.