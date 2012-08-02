* Lufthansa now plans 0.5 pct capacity growth vs 1 pct
* Q2 revenues 7.89 bln eur vs poll avg 7.92 bln
* Q2 operating profit 361 mln eur vs poll avg 261 mln
* Affirms outlook, excl 100-200 mln eur restructuring costs
* Shares gain 3 percent, outperforming market
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Deutsche Lufthansa
pulled back further from plans to lift capacity and expand its
passenger fleet to safeguard profits threatened by soaring fuel
prices.
The German carrier said on Thursday it would offer only 0.5
percent more seats this year instead of 1 percent, having
already shrunk its growth plans several times in recent months.
Its shares rose 2.7 percent to 10.57 euros by 1212 GMT,
outperforming the broader market, as Lufthansa reported
consensus-beating quarterly profit. Investors hoped that limits
to capacity would help boost margins and raise prices.
European airlines have been struggling in recent years with
sky-high fuel prices, lower spending on air travel in Europe and
fierce competition from low-cost carriers and fast-growing
Middle East rivals.
Even budget carriers have had a tough time. Quarterly profit
at Ryanair slid 29 percent in the face of austerity,
recession and stubbornly high fuel prices.
"Hedging mechanisms reduce the risk, but it is unlikely that
the company will be able to compensate fully for the effect of
extra costs by upping income - even with ticket price surcharges
- in a market where competition remains tough," Lufthansa said.
Lufthansa's fuel costs were up 22 percent in the first six
months of 2012 - both because oil prices rose and because the
euro weakened against the U.S. dollar.
The carrier plans to reduce capacity by 2.5 percent for the
winter 2012/2013 flight timetable and will offer 4.5 percent
less capacity at its cargo business this year, compared with
previous plans for a 2.0 percent reduction.
It now also plans to decommission 25 aircraft at its main
Lufthansa airline this year as 40 new planes are delivered. It
did not say how many aircraft it previously planned to take out
of service.
ROBUST BOOKINGS
Many airlines have responded by shutting down unprofitable
routes and limiting their spending. Air France-KLM is
aggressively cutting costs and earlier this week told unions
there was no alternative to restructuring.
Lufthansa is cutting 3,500 jobs, restructuring some
businesses and now plans to keep an investment freeze in place
for at least another six months as Chief Executive Christoph
Franz tries to improve earnings by 1.5 billion euros by 2014.
Efforts paid off in the first half of 2012 as Lufthansa
filled more seats on its planes and raised yields in Europe by
2.6 percent, helped partly by higher ticket prices.
Lufthansa's new finance chief Simone Menne told reporters on
a conference call that pre-bookings in Europe were robust and so
far did not point to a deterioration in demand due to the euro
zone debt crisis.
Lufthansa said it still expected its 2012 operating profit
to decline to the mid-hundreds of millions of euros from 820
million last year, but it said on Thursday that the forecast
excluded about 100-200 million euros of restructuring costs.
In the second quarter, its operating profit rose more than a
quarter to 361 million euros ($443.9 million), exceeding by far
a consensus forecast of 261 million euros in a Reuters poll.
The earnings were boosted by lower future obligations at
Austrian Airlines - such as anniversary awards, severance
payments and pension payments - due to restructuring there.
Lufthansa's results come one day ahead of comparable
earnings figures from International Airlines Group,
formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
