* Q1 adj operating loss 190 mln eur vs poll 123 mln
* Unit costs reduced by 3.7 pct
* Pricing under pressure in Europe, North America
* 2014 profit targets maintained despite strike
* Shares up 3.2 percent
By Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT, May 6 Lufthansa, Europe's
largest airline by revenue, said it was working hard in a
difficult market to recoup earnings lost through a series of
strikes as it reported a narrower first-quarter loss on Tuesday.
The Germany-based company is also fighting competition from
low-cost rivals such as Easyjet, Ryanair and
Vueling, which are increasing services to larger airports,
making it harder for Lufthansa to recoup losses from last
month's three-day pilot strike.
Air France-KLM last week also spoke of a tough
economic climate and airline industry body IATA said on Tuesday
that demand for air travel had slowed in March, with growth of
3.1 percent, compared with 5.6 percent in February.
Lufthansa kept its target for 2014 adjusted operating profit
of 1.7-1.9 billion euros, even though strikes have cost it more
than 70 million euros in lost profit this year.
"Compensating for the strike impact is now top of our
agenda, especially as we have not managed to close the gap in
forward booking that has appeared during the strike by the
pilots' union," Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told
analysts and journalists.
She added that March was expected to be the weakest point of
the market, and April had been better.
Menne also said the airline was seeing yields - a measure of
revenue per passenger - coming under pressure at its Frankfurt
and Munich hubs and that North American routes were not
performing as well as in the past.
Still, while yields fell an adjusted 1 percent in the
quarter, a 3.7 percent drop in unit costs, not including the
impacts of lower fuel prices and currency effects, pleased
investors and the shares were up 3.2 percent to 18.2 euros as of
0958 GMT.
For the quarter, which is traditionally loss-making for
airlines, Lufthansa reported an adjusted operating loss of 190
million euros ($263.7 million).
Menne said that talks with pilots, whose strike last month
caused the cancellation of almost 4,000 flights, were
constructive but added that she could not rule out further
strikes.
In Venezuela, where dozens of airlines are owed a total $3.9
billion from ticket sales due to currency controls, Menne said
the group was still waiting on hundreds of millions of euros.
The devaluation of the bolivar currency also took 38 million
euros off first-quarter results, she said.
