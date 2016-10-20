* Says short-term business bookings better than expected in
Sept
* Still cautious on longer-term long-haul bookings
* Shares rise 8 percent, top Dax, European travel stocks
(Adds shares, comment)
BERLIN, Oct 19 German airline Lufthansa
increased its profit target for the year after
business bookings were better than expected last month,
contrasting with downgrades from low-cost rivals and boosting
its shares.
In an unscheduled trading update, Lufthansa said late on
Wednesday it now expects 2016 adjusted earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) to be roughly on the same level as last year,
when it made just over 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion). The
airline had said in July that it expected earnings to drop.
The increased target follows profit warnings this month from
low-cost rivals Ryanair and easyJet, whose
greater exposure to the leisure market and Britain make them
more vulnerable to weakness in the pound.
Shares in Lufthansa jumped 8 percent to a three month-high
of 11.32 euros by 0815 GMT on Thursday. The comments also
boosted peers, notably Air France-KLM, which like
Lufthansa is less exposed to Britain than the big budget
carriers.
Lufthansa Group, which also includes carriers Swiss,
Austrian and Eurowings, had previously forecast lower profit
after attacks in Europe deterred leisure travellers and weighed
on bookings, especially on long-haul routes to Europe.
However, late bookings for September, especially from
business customers, were better than expected, the carrier said,
while its decision to cut back the number of seats it
originally planned to offer this year paid off.
Adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of the year was
stable at 1.68 billion euros.
Analysts cautioned Lufthansa still faced major cost
challenges and a tough market.
Lufthansa is cutting costs to better compete with budget
carriers and leaner Gulf rivals, prompting a series of strikes
from crews.
Pressure on ticket prices looks set to remain, with Ryanair
expecting average fares to fall as much as 15 percent. Budget
rival Norwegian also on Thursday announced plans to
expand long-haul flying.
Lufthansa itself cautioned that longer-term bookings for
long-haul routes to Europe were still being affected by security
concerns.
"Forecasting short-term bookings therefore remains
challenging and may lead to significant volatility in earnings
going forward," it said.
Liberum increased its price target for Lufthansa shares to
9.90 euros from 7.50 euros, but analyst Gerald Khoo said he
didn't see the results as a turning point and still expected
earnings to fall in 2017, keeping a "Sell" recommendation on the
stock.
Lufthansa said it now expects revenues to fall 7-8 percent
in the fourth quarter, against its previous estimate for an 8-9
percent drop. The airline is due to release full results on Nov.
2.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Keith
Weir)