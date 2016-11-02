* Lufthansa cuts Q4 capacity plans by 1 percentage point
By Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan
PARIS/FRANKFURT, Nov 2 Ryanair announced
plans to move into Lufthansa's home hub of Frankfurt,
stepping up its push into bigger airports and ratcheting up
pressure on the German carrier which is expanding its own budget
flights.
Lufthansa said earlier on Wednesday it would offer fewer
seats than planned this quarter as it seeks to offset pressure
on ticket prices, following on the heels of British Airways
owner IAG.
European airlines are grappling with falling fares as
carriers, especially low cost ones, put more seats onto the
market to try to take advantage of low fuel prices and gain
market share.
Lufthansa has been driving growth at its Eurowings budget
brand to compete, signing deals with Air Berlin and taking over
part-owned Brussels Airlines. That will make it Europe's third
largest point-to-point carrier next summer, behind Ryanair and
easyJet.
Ryanair, meanwhile, has been expanding in Germany, where it
wants to grow its market share to 20 percent from 8 percent, and
is expanding at primary airports across Europe in a drive for
more passengers and to attract business travellers.
The Irish carrier said it will start flying from Frankfurt
airport, Germany's largest, from next summer to four tourist
destinations in Spain and Portugal, with plans for strong growth
in winter 2017/18.
Frankfurt airport, operated by Fraport, has few
low cost carriers due to its high fees and long turnaround
times.
Lufthansa has around a 60 percent market share at Frankfurt.
Historically it has also had close relations with Fraport, in
which it owns an 8 percent stake, but Fraport now plans to offer
incentives and adjust the way passengers move through the
airport to meet the demands of low-cost carriers.
"It's already an affront just to hold a joint Ryanair and
Fraport press conference on the same day as the Lufthansa
third-quarter results," fund manager Michael Gierse at Lufthansa
investor Union Investment, said.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said he expected the airline
could save up to 300 million euros ($332.5 million) a year if it
were to be offered the same conditions as Ryanair and also said
it could start Eurowings flights from Frankfurt.
"That shows Lufthansa won't take the Ryanair move lying
down," one Frankfurt-based trader said.
Lufthansa is struggling to bring down costs, with strikes at
its budget units last week and a deal with its pilots on pay and
pensions still outstanding.
Independent aviation consultant John Strickland said
Ryanair's arrival in Frankfurt would have little direct impact
on Lufthansa's network but could help the German carrier
underline to unions and staff the need to cut costs on
short-haul services.
"At its current cost levels it would not be possible for
Eurowings to compete profitably on a head to head basis with
Ryanair should that scenario arise," Strickland said.
Ryanair currently flies to Frankfurt-Hahn airport, which is
around 120 kilometres (75 miles) from the city - prompting
mockery from Lufthansa on Twitter on Wednesday: "Welcome to the
real Frankfurt airport, dear Ryanair. In case you get lost on
such a big airport, just give us a call!"
MARGIN TRICK
Germany's biggest airline now expects capacity growth of 8.7
percent in the fourth quarter, taking a further 1 percentage
point off previous plans. That takes its total growth for 2016
to 5.2 percent, from a previous 5.4 percent.
Ryanair can afford to add more seats to the market than its
older rivals because of its low cost base and business model,
whereby it fills planes irrespective of ticket price to minimise
passenger costs and boost spending on extras.
"Anyone can produce a low fare, producing a low fare with a
margin is the trick," Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer David
O'Brien said at a conference last week.
Lufthansa said capacity growth next year will be 3 percent
for its network airlines and 20 percent at Eurowings, for a
total of 4 to 5 percent.
Spohr said he expected the decline in unit revenues to slow
next year, confirming a forecast for a drop of 7-8 percent in
the fourth quarter.
Lufthansa's shares were down 0.3 percent, slightly
outperforming German blue chips after it also signalled
restraint on spending.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
