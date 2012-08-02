UPDATE 2-N.Korea fires what appear to be land-to-ship missiles -S.Korea
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Lufthansa posted operating profit that beat consensus, helped among others by a curb on capacity growth and restructuring of its troubled Austrian Airlines carrier.
Operating profit for the three months through June rose by more than a quarter to 361 million euros ($443.9 million), the German flagship carrier said on Thursday, exceeding a consensus forecast of 261 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose 6.4 percent to 7.89 billion euros, compared with consensus of 7.92 billion.
($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
WELLINGTON, June 8 New Zealand's Auckland International Airport said on Thursday it will spend NZ$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) over the next five years to expand and improve facilities as record numbers of tourists arrive in the Pacific country.