FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Lufthansa AG is extending a freeze on non-essential investments for at least another half year, its new finance chief Simone Menne told reports during a conference call on Thursday.

Lufthansa had initially said the investment freeze, part of overall efforts to curb spending and improve earnings, would last for six months from November 2011.

The German flagship earlier reported quarterly financial results and said it would further curb its capacity growth plans for the year due to an uncertain outlook for Europe's economy and fuel prices. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)