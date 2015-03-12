(Corrects total number of planes to nine in headline)

FRANKFURT, March 12 Lufthansa has ordered three new Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for Swiss and six used A320 planes for Eurowings, it said on Thursday.

The planes are worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) at list prices, Lufthansa said, taking the total amount of aircraft the group has on order to 272 aircraft with a list price of 38 billion euros.

The new 777s will be delivered to Swiss from 2017 onwards. The carrier is already expecting six of the planes to be delivered from 2016.

The A320s will be delivered to Eurowings beginning in 2016 and will be used on short-haul routes.

($1 = 0.9431 euros)