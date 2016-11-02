FRANKFURT/PARIS Nov 2 Irish low-cost carrier
Ryanair aims to strike a deal next year to offer another
airline transfer flights for long-haul connections, in what
could shake up the hub model at airlines.
"We think and we hope it will happen for some airline in
2017," Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told
Reuters on Wednesday.
With legacy carriers such as Air France-KLM and
Lufthansa struggling to bring costs down on their
namesake brands to compete with low cost carriers on short haul
routes, using low-cost carriers instead for feeder flights could
be a more cost effective way of bringing passengers to hubs for
long-haul connections.
There have been suggestions for well over a year by both
Ryanair and easyJet, Europe's two biggest low cost
carriers, that they could provide feeder flights for long-haul
carriers, but so far no deal has been struck.
Instead, carriers such as Lufthansa and Air France-KLM are
growing their own low-cost units to avoid giving up more market
share to the likes of Ryanair.
Aer Lingus, part of IAG, has been in talks for
Ryanair to provide transfer connections at Dublin airport, as
has Norwegian Air Shuttle for Gatwick and Barcelona.
"We are open indeed to any airline tapping into our network,
even Lufthansa," Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer David
O'Brien told journalists at a news conference, at which the
carrier announced plans to start flights from Frankfurt airport,
Lufthansa's home turf and dominated by transfer
traffic.
But Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr gave Ryanair the
cold shoulder.
"My preference is to feed our long haul with Lufthansa. My
second preference is (Lufthansa's budget carrier) Eurowings. My
third preference is to use other partners," he said earlier on
Wednesday.
Independent aviation consultant John Strickland said there
were challenges to concluding deals, such as finding product and
revenue terms that were agreeable to both parties.
Ryanair also does not have much spare capacity, given its
planes are around 95 percent full, he said, although they are
growing with new planes coming.
"But Ryanair is likely to succeed soon, though at this time
Lufthansa would be a less likely candidate," he said.
In another model, low cost carrier Vueling, part of IAG, or
Norwegian already offer passengers the chance to "self-connect"
on their flights.
