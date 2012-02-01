FRANKFURT Feb 1 German airline Lufthansa
will spend the next three years squeezing out savings
of 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion) from across the group to
improve results, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
While the size of the programme had been widely reported, a
time frame had not been given.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz had spoken of the
need for a new cost-cutting plan late last year in order to
mitigate the effects of a weakening global economy and high fuel
costs.
"The time frame for the programme runs until the end of 2014
and the benefits will be fully effective in the results for
2015," the Lufthansa spokesman said.
The scheme, as yet unnamed, will be presented to managers on
Feb. 6.
Lufthansa had previously saved 1 billion euros under its
Climb programme, which affected only the passenger airline
units. The new measures will be across the group.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)