FRANKFURT Feb 10 Executives at Lufthansa
said they will "knock down and rebuild" Germany's
largest airline via a cost reduction programme to secure
investments of 9 billion euros ($12 billion) over the next three
years.
Lufthansa earlier this week started the SCORE programme to
improve operating profit by at least 1.5 billion euros by 2014.
In an employee newsletter published on Friday, Chief
Executive Christoph Franz said the programme was necessary so
that Lufthansa could deal with competition from low-cost
airlines and fast-expanding Gulf airlines.
"We no longer have a tailwind," he was quoted as saying in
the newsletter, with board member Stefan Lauer adding the
programme would cause friction.
Lufthansa said it will reduce overhead, bundle purchasing
activities and streamline administrative processes at the
company, which has 120,000 staff.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)