FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Lufthansa has
identified more than 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in
potential cutbacks in the passenger business, Kay Kratky, an
executive in that business, said in the company magazine, in a
sign that the German airline could be stepping up its
cost-cutting programme.
Previously, Lufthansa German Airlines, which does not
include Swiss or Austrian Airlines, had identified 900 million
euros of improvements.
A spokesman for the airline said it was sticking to the 900
million euros target, adding that the 1 billion euro target is a
"maximum target."
Lufthansa has a three-year cost-cutting programme to improve
margins and finance investment in planes in the face of a
weakening economy, high fuel costs and increased competition
from low-cost carriers.
($1 = 0.7748 euros)
