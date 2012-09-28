* Says will achieve cost savings targets in 2012
* But savings were offset by negative factors
* Says must work harder to meet targets
* Shares turn negative, trade 1.4 percent lower
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Deutsche Lufthansa's
efforts to cut costs will be thwarted by higher fuel
prices and a weak economy this year, the chief executive of
Germany's leading airline said.
The company launched a savings programme - dubbed SCORE -
earlier this year to boost annual earnings by 1.5 billion euros
($1.9 billion) by the end 2014, compared with 2011.
"Due to the headwinds we face, the progress we have made is
not visibly reflected, as we had hoped, in our financial
result," Christoph Franz said in an employee newsletter on
Friday.
The airline - whose business is caught between low-cost
rivals such as easyJet in Europe and Gulf carriers such
as Emirates in the premium long-haul market - has
said it has identified more than 1 billion euros in potential
cutbacks in its passenger airline business alone.
It announced this month that it will merge its European and
German domestic routes under a new low-cost brand.
While SCORE will reach its target this year, Franz said high
jet fuel prices and the weak economy, as well as fees and costs
for materials, were mitigating its effects.
"Therefore we have to work harder to achieve SCORE's planned
earnings improvement of 1.5 billion euros in the end," he said.
Shares of Lufthansa turned negative on the news and were
down 1.4 percent at 10.59 euros by 1113 GMT. The DAX index
of leading German stocks was down 0.4 percent.
The airline is negotiating with labour representatives of
cabin crew, who held a series of rolling strikes several weeks
ago, resulting in the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights.