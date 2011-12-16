FRANKFURT Dec 16 Deutsche Lufthansa , Germany's biggest airline, will launch a new cost-cutting plan early next year as a weakening global economy and high costs for fuel hit profits, its chief executive said.

"We will have a positive operating result this year, but one that is by far not big enough to safeguard our company and our jobs in the future," chief executive Christoph Franz said, according to staff newsletter Lufthanseat, published on Friday.

"That is why we need a significantly higher operating margin in the medium term," he said.

Details of the savings programme are still being discussed and will be made public in the first quarter of 2012, he added.

Franz flagged the need for further measures in October, when the carrier announced third-quarter operating profit down by more than a quarter to 575 million euros.

At that time he said: "We will have to strengthen our programmes to safeguard earnings and complement them with additional measures."

Lufthansa said last month it would freeze all non-essential investments for the next six months due to the economic environment.

Lufthansa saved 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) under its current savings programme "Climb 2011" which is about to end.

According to industry body IATA, airlines worldwide face over $8 billion in losses next year if Europe's politicians fail to get to grips with the region's debt crisis.

