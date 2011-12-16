FRANKFURT Dec 16 Deutsche Lufthansa
, Germany's biggest airline, will launch a new
cost-cutting plan early next year as a weakening global economy
and high costs for fuel hit profits, its chief executive said.
"We will have a positive operating result this year, but one
that is by far not big enough to safeguard our company and our
jobs in the future," chief executive Christoph Franz said,
according to staff newsletter Lufthanseat, published on Friday.
"That is why we need a significantly higher operating margin
in the medium term," he said.
Details of the savings programme are still being discussed
and will be made public in the first quarter of 2012, he added.
Franz flagged the need for further measures in October, when
the carrier announced third-quarter operating profit down by
more than a quarter to 575 million euros.
At that time he said: "We will have to strengthen our
programmes to safeguard earnings and complement them with
additional measures."
Lufthansa said last month it would freeze all non-essential
investments for the next six months due to the economic
environment.
Lufthansa saved 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) under its
current savings programme "Climb 2011" which is about to end.
According to industry body IATA, airlines worldwide face
over $8 billion in losses next year if Europe's politicians fail
to get to grips with the region's debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sophie Walker)