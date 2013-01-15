LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 15 Shares in German
airline Lufthansa were among the worst-performing
blue-chip stocks in Europe on Tuesday as three traders cited
market speculation of a placement of shares in the company.
The traders cited market rumours that Lufthansa shares were
being placed at 14.43 euros a share. One trader said the
rumoured placement was being handled by UBS.
Lufthansa shares were down 2.2 percent at 14.32 euros by
0820 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent decline on Germany's
benchmark DAX equity index.
Officials at Lufthansa said they could not comment on trades
made by shareholders. A spokeswoman at UBS' media relations
department in London had no immediate comment on the matter.
A person familiar with the matter said BayernLB was selling
a stake in Lufthansa of about 2 percent to comply with European
Union demands. BayernLB had no immediate comment.
