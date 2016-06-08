FRANKFURT, June 8 German airline Lufthansa's catering business LSG Sky Chefs has imposed a hiring freeze and plans to cut up to 2,400 jobs in Europe over the next five years, it said on Wednesday.

Lufthansa is facing pricing pressure from weak demand in South America and Asia and has also been trying to reduce costs to compete more effectively with budget carriers in Europe as well as Middle East long-haul rivals.

"In the current market environment, we are not competitive with our structures as they have grown historically," an LSG Sky Chefs spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman confirmed an earlier report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that management plans to cut up to 2,400 jobs in Europe, including 1,700 of 5,500 positions in Germany.

The business could also cut its number of locations to seven from 23, she said, adding that the plans have yet to be approved but that agreements have already been reached on reduced working hours or early retirement for the bulk of employees likely to be affected.

Staff costs at LSG Sky Chefs, which employs more than 33,000 people worldwide, rose by nearly 16 percent to 1.1 billion euros ($1.25 billion) on revenue of 3 billion euros in 2015.

Increased business volumes and currency exchange rates were a factor in the higher costs, it said.

Lufthansa, which has considered a sale of LSG Sky Chefs in the past, is not alone in rethinking its catering strategy.

Rival Air France-KLM last month said had entered exclusive negotiations with China's HNA Group to sell a stake in its Servair catering business. ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)