FRANKFURT, Sept 15 Lufthansa
management will present a strategy update to the supervisory
board on Wednesday including plans for a new European low-cost
airline, WirtschaftsWoche said in an advance extract of its
Monday edition.
A spokesman for Lufthansa declined to comment on the
supervisory board meeting, adding that no strategy decisions are
to be expected on Wednesday.
Separately, WirtschaftsWoche, citing unnamed sources, said
strikes could have cost the German airline 100 million euros
($131.5 million) if the lost revenue from passengers who booked
with rival airlines as a result of the actions was factored in.
Lufthansa said it was too early to put a final figure on the
cost of industrial action and reiterated the strikes were said
to have resulted in lost revenue in the double digit million
euro range.
Around 1,737 flights were cancelled during the strikes, with
187,614 passengers impacted, employee magazine Lufthanseat said
in its most recent edition. Another 165,598 passengers were hit
by delays, the employee publication further said.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
