* Lufthansa considers deal with Swiss PrivateAir - Spiegel
* Deal would be for 14 A340s for long-haul budget service
* Move comes after talks with union on overtime rules fail
* Lufthansa: Leasing would comply with labour agreements
* Union says management demands are excessive
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German carrier Lufthansa
may hire a third party to operate 14 A340 aircraft it
plans to reconfigure for long-haul budget flights to get around
the need for pilots' approval of its no-frills expansion, a
German magazine reported.
Weekly Der Spiegel said on Sunday that Lufthansa Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr was considering renting out the A340s
earmarked for long-haul low-cost services to Switzerland-based
PrivateAir and leasing them back with Swiss pilots who are not
subject to its German labour agreements.
European airlines like Lufthansa and Air France
are seeking to expand low-cost services as they struggle to
compete with budget carriers Ryanair and easyJet, but they face
opposition from powerful labour unions.
Lufthansa pilots are threatening a fifth strike so far this
year in a row over an early retirement scheme.
Lufthansa has also been seeking concessions from workers to
limit the operating cost of its project "Jump", which plans 14
A340s flying to tourist destinations like Las Vegas or Mauritius
from November 2015.
This week, it said it would seek alternative management of
the aircraft in an unprecedented move after failing to reach an
agreement with labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) that would
have required the planes' pilots to work longer hours before
receiving overtime benefits.
"We are entirely within our rights under existing labour
agreements," a spokeswoman for Lufthansa said on Sunday but
declined to further comment on the Spiegel report.
Joerg Handwerg, a board member of VC, said management's
demands were excessive and overburdened workers. "We really feel
like management is not planning a future that includes us
pilots," he said.
($1 = 0.7885 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy)