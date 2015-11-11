BERLIN Nov 11 Air Berlin is benefitting from a strike at German rival Lufthansa, the CEO of Germany's second largest airline said on Wednesday.

"Short-term bookings are looking good for us," Stefan Pichler told journalists in Berlin after the carrier reported third quarter results.

"I'm guessing if you flew here, you arrived on an Air Berlin plane," he quipped, referring to Lufthansa's cancellation of almost 1,000 short and long-haul flights on Wednesday as a result of an ongoing strike. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)