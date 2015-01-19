* Mediation could begin in second half of Feb - union
* Union ballot for industrial action ends in late Jan
* Lufthansa confident mediation will lead to solution
FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Lufthansa and cabin
crew have agreed to mediation in their dispute over retirement
benefits, the airline and trade union UFO said on Monday, as the
risk of further costly labour strikes looms over the German
carrier.
Lufthansa is squabbling with employees on multiple fronts as
it tries to cut costs to compete with low-cost carriers
including Ryanair and easyJet as well as with
Gulf carriers such as Emirates.
Its pilots staged 10 separate strikes over an early
retirement scheme last year, costing the airline close to 200
million euros ($232 million) in operating profit, and last week
threatened to walk out again in the coming weeks if no agreement
was reached.
Mediation between the airline and cabin crew could begin in
the second half of February, after balloting of workers for
industrial action ends this month, said Nicoley Baublies, the
head of UFO, which represents 18,000 workers at Lufthansa.
"We want to ratchet up the pressure in mediation with the
outcome of the ballot," Baublies told Reuters.
Lufthansa said it was convinced constructive talks could
help cut through complex points of its conflict with cabin crew,
such as workers' contributions to their benefits.
"I am confident that amicable and sustainable solutions can
be worked out with the support of a mediator," Lufthansa board
member Bettina Volkens said in a statement.
UFO's Baublies said, though, that the union could call on
its workers to go on strike if it encountered undue resistance
from Lufthansa in talks on separate issues.
It is, for instance, demanding 8 percent more pay for its
members in negotiations that started in April.
($1 = 0.8610 euros)
