* 113,000 passengers affected
* Lufthansa management to meet on Monday
* Row over cabin crew's early retirement benefits drags on
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Lufthansa said on
Sunday it would cancel 929 flights affecting 113,000 passengers
because of a cabin crew strike on Monday, after a union
announced a walk-out at three of the German airline's major
airports for almost the entire day.
The strike is part of a week of action organised by cabin
crew union UFO to push demands in a long-running row over early
retirement benefits and pensions.
Monday's strike will affect short- and long-haul flights
under the Lufthansa brand at Frankfurt, Munich and Dusseldorf
from 0330 GMT.
The union on Friday started a series of walk-outs that is
set to become the longest ever strike at the carrier.
Lufthansa is trying to negotiate with various staff groups
to bring down costs to compete better with low-cost rivals and
wealthy Gulf carriers.
Lufthansa said on Sunday its top management will meet on
Monday to discuss the consequences of the strike.
