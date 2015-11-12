DUESSELDORF Nov 12 A German court indicated on
Thursday it was unlikely to reverse a lower court ruling that
cabin crew union UFO was allowed to continue its labour strike
at airline Lufthansa.
"There are more reasons in favour of confirming the lower
court's decision," judge Peter Nuebold of the regional court in
Duesseldorf said at the start of the appeals hearing.
He said the court would however wait until after a hearing
with the union and Lufthansa to make a ruling.
Cabin crews started a series of walkouts last Friday in a
long-running dispute over early retirement benefits and pensions
and have forced the cancellation of several thousand flights.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Karolin Schaps)