FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Germany's Lufthansa
has filed for a temporary injunction to halt strike action by
pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, a spokesman for the airline
said on Tuesday.
The union began a two-day walkout on Tuesday and has
threatened further strikes in a long-running dispute over cost
cuts, retirement benefits and pay.
Lufthansa has made applications for a temporary injunction
at a court in Frankfurt, where its main hub is located, and in
Cologne, where its company headquarters are registered, the
spokesman said.
The Frankfurt court said it would hear the case at 1230 GMT.
