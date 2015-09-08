FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Germany's Lufthansa has filed for a temporary injunction to halt strike action by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, a spokesman for the airline said on Tuesday.

The union began a two-day walkout on Tuesday and has threatened further strikes in a long-running dispute over cost cuts, retirement benefits and pay.

Lufthansa has made applications for a temporary injunction at a court in Frankfurt, where its main hub is located, and in Cologne, where its company headquarters are registered, the spokesman said.

The Frankfurt court said it would hear the case at 1230 GMT. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Patricia Ulig; Writing by Victoria Bryan; editing by Thomas Atkins)