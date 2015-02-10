(Adds VC, Lufthansa comment, background)
FRANKFURT Feb 10 Pilots' union Vereinigung
Cockpit (VC) called a two-day strike at Lufthansa's
Germanwings short-haul budget airline as a long-running row over
retirement benefits and the airline's low-cost expansion plans
entered a new year.
The pilots said late on Tuesday the strike would run from
2300 GMT on the night of Wednesday Feb. 11 until 2259 GMT on
Friday, Feb. 13.
The VC pilots staged 10 strikes last year, affecting
hundreds of thousands of passengers and costing Lufthansa tens
of millions of euros.
VC said in a statement that its attempt to come to an
agreement had failed. "Lufthansa thus demonstrates again that it
does not want an agreement and is therefore responsible for more
strikes," said Joerg Handwerg, a spokesman for VC.
Lufthansa said it was working on a revised flight schedule,
to be announced later on Wednesday.
The row between pilots and management concerns early
retirement benefits that Lufthansa wants to change for new
starters.
The current scheme enables pilots to retire at 55 and still
receive a portion of their pay until regular state pension
payments kick in. Lufthansa wants to increase the earliest age
at which its new pilots can retire to reflect increasing life
expectancies.
In a sign of increased tension between the company and some
of its most powerful front-line staff, the pilots have also
requested that management enter mediation talks on plans for
low-cost expansion, which Lufthansa has refused.
The pilots oppose the way in which Lufthansa is pushing
through low-cost expansion by using a small unit that is not
subject to the same collective labour agreements as pilots at
its Lufthansa and Germanwings brands.
Lufthansa, which has twice warned on its 2015 profit target,
wants to expand low-cost operations to win back market share
lost to the likes of Ryanair and easyJet, which
are expanding in its home market.
Air France-KLM has also warned of fierce
competition from low-cost carriers and Gulf rivals, saying it
saw strong pressure on 2015 revenue.
(Reporting By Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan, Toni Reinhold)