* Regional court overrules earlier decision by lower court
* Pilots must return to work
* Will take time for normal flights to be resumed
(Adds comments from court, Lufthansa, analyst)
By Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Sept 9 A German court has ruled that
Lufthansa pilots must halt a strike that led to the
cancellation of around 1,000 flights, in an increasingly bitter
row over cost cuts and pay at the airline.
The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union said that the decision
means all striking pilots must return to work immediately,
although Lufthansa said it was now too late to revise
Wednesday's flight schedule.
The airline, which is under pressure to reduce costs to keep
up with rivals, said that it expects to return to a normal
schedule on Thursday. Strikes typically leave airlines
scrambling to return planes to where they need to be in order to
resume normal service.
The union started its series of 13 strikes around 18 months
ago. Initially the aim was to prevent changes to early
retirement benefits but in recent months the pilots have also
sought to prevent low-cost expansion at Lufthansa.
The regional labour court in the federal state of Hesse,
which overruled a decision made by a lower court on Tuesday
evening to allow Wednesday's strike, said the pilots were not
only striking over pay and retirement benefits but over
Lufthansa's plans for low-cost expansion. Since this was not
part of the union's mandate in pay talks, the strike was not
legal.
VC spokesman Markus Wahl said that the union was surprised
by the ruling. However, it may not mean the end of strikes. "We
will review the decision and then draw the consequences for our
continuing labour battle," he said.
Lufthansa welcomed the decision and said it was ready to
resume pay talks with VC at any time, but the carrier also said
that it was considering whether to expand a claim for damages.
Lufthansa's management has said it must achieve cost cuts in
order to compete with budget carriers, such as Ryanair,
which are targeting the German market.
Showing the benefits brought by having lower costs, Ryanair
on Wednesday upgraded its profit guidance by 25 percent, sending
its shares to an all-time high.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has not given in to the pilots
this time around, even though the strikes have cost the carrier
over 300 million euros ($334.17 million) even before this week's
walkouts.
"When it comes to strikes, you're damned if you do and
damned if you don't," Jonathan Wober, chief financial analyst at
CAPA-Centre for Aviation, told Reuters. "Strikes can hurt your
reputation and lead to a loss of bookings, but if you don't
stand firm then the underlying problems can't be solved."
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Additional reporting by Victoria
Bryan; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Louise Heavens)