* Cabin crew union rules out strike for Wednesday
* Will announce any strike for Thursday in evening
* Analysts expect company to take hard stance
* Lufthansa shares down 2.4 pct
FRANKFURT, Aug 29 Lufthansa stuck to
plans to limit pay rises and switch some staff to less generous
contracts, as cabin crews prepared for strikes from Thursday
that could disrupt hundreds of flights and cost the company
millions of euros.
German trade union UFO, which represents around two thirds
of Lufthansa's 19,000 cabin crew, on Wednesday said it would
give only a few hours' notice of strikes, making it difficult
for Lufthansa to ask courts to block the action.
That prompted a 2.4 percent fall in Lufthansa shares on
Wednesday, the biggest drop on Germany's index of leading shares
.
UFO head Nicoley Baublies told a German radio station that
the first wave of strikes would cover only certain airports. He
ruled out any action on Wednesday and said UFO would announce in
the evening whether strikes would take place on Thursday.
Like other European flag carriers such as Air France-KLM
, Lufthansa is fighting to reduce costs amid rising
fuel prices and tough competition from low-cost and Gulf
carriers. It needs to generate more profit to pay for the 17
billion euros ($21 billion) of more fuel-efficient aircraft it
has on order.
The company wants to outsource staff, use cabin crew on
temporary contracts and switch its employees to less generous
contracts by combining its Germanwings low cost unit with its
point-to-point flights within Europe - moves the union opposes.
The union wants a 5 percent pay rise after three years of
pay freezes and guarantees against outsourcing and the use of
temporary workers. Lufthansa has offered a 3.6 percent pay rise,
but wants staff to work more hours in exchange.
Lufthansa expects two-thirds of a 1.5 billion euro savings
plan to come from its German passenger airlines division and has
already forced pay cuts on pilots at unit Austrian Airlines, by
saying they could take either a new, less generous contract or
leave.
Analysts said the company is likely to take a hard line in
Germany too.
"The example of Austrian Airlines shows how tough management
can be in negotiations, and while they can't legally use such
measures in Germany as they did with the staff there, I would
expect them to take a similarly hard stance," Equinet analyst
Jochen Rothenbacher said.
DZ Bank analyst Robert Czerwensky said he expected a lengthy
dispute. "A long-lasting battle with the union is a good signal
to the market that Lufthansa is keen to fight for cost
improvements and not willing to give up easily"
Stefan Lauer, Lufthansa board member responsible for
staffing, said last week that it wasn't just Lufthansa that had
to improve its structures, but the airline sector as whole,
describing it as "painful, but necessary".
A Lufthansa spokesman said the company had no further
comment on the strikes on Wednesday. The airline said on Tuesday
cabin crew must play their part in cost-cutting measures.
Lufthansa estimates a nationwide strike on a busy day would
cost it millions of euros.
Equinet's Rothenbacher put the worst-case scenario - no
flights at all - as a loss to operating profit of up to 50
million euros a day but said it would more likely be around 5
million euros a day if flight cancellations were kept to a few
hundred.
Talks between Lufthansa and the union, which have been
running for 13 months, broke down in the early hours of Tuesday
morning.
($1 = 0.7958 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen; Editing by
Erica Billingham)