BERLIN Aug 30 Lufthansa cabin crew
members will strike beginning on Friday, German trade union UFO
said, potentially disrupting hundreds of flights.
Germany's biggest airline will be given a 6-hour notice
period on strike targets and the timing of when the walkouts
will begin, Ufo said on its Web site on Thursday. The union said
it hasn't decided yet on the exact locations and timing for the
strikes.
The dispute with Lufthansa could continue for a very long
time, Ufo said.
Lufthansa has previously said it would seek to keep
disruptions to a minimum, using cabin crew who are not part of
the union, or drafting staff from other units. UFO represents
around two-thirds of Lufthansa's 19,000 cabin crew.
Germany's leading airline, which operates around 1,850
flights a day, and the UFO union have been negotiating for 13
months over pay and working conditions. The union wants 5
percent more pay and guarantees that Lufthansa will not
outsource jobs and use temporary workers.
Lufthansa says it needs to cut costs to battle rising fuel
prices and increased competition from low-cost and Gulf
carriers.
