By Marilyn Gerlach and Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, Aug 31 A strike by Lufthansa
cabin crew disrupted hundreds of flights on Friday,
stranding thousands of passengers who faced further delays over
a busy holiday travel weekend from a rolling series of stoppages
about pay and cost cuts.
Frankfurt Airport operator Fraport AG said it had
asked for no flights to depart to Frankfurt from European
destinations, citing a lack of parking positions at Germany's
busiest airport due to planes grounded by the strike.
Intercontinental flights were not affected, Fraport said.
Germany's biggest airline said it canceled most of the 360
scheduled arrivals and departures at its Frankfurt hub during
Friday's eight-hour strike, which followed the breakdown of 13
months of talks with trade union UFO.
UFO, which represents around two-thirds of Lufthansa's
19,000 flight attendants, did not rule out further stoppages
over the weekend and said it could call for industrial action at
other airports "today or tomorrow".
"It depends a lot on what Lufthansa's response is," UFO head
Nicoley Baublies told Bayerischen Rundfunk radio, warning the
airline not to pressure workers to break the strike.
The stoppages were initially focused on flights to and from
Frankfurt, but might affect the airline's wider European and
global network and could cost it millions of euros a day in lost
revenue.
Lufthansa said it would try to place passengers on trains
and alternative flights.
"The call to strike action may lead to unscheduled flight
delays and cancellations," Lufthansa said in a message to
passengers on its website. "Long-haul flights are the uppermost
priority and, wherever possible, should not be canceled.
Nevertheless, delays must be anticipated."
VACATION VEXATION
The coming weekend promises to be busy for travel because it
marks the end of the summer holidays in many parts of Germany,
and many Germans would be planning to get away since some
regions are still in the midst of their summer breaks.
Long lines of passengers waited at Lufthansa service
counters in Frankfurt where peanuts and bottles of water or
apple juice were offered to disgruntled travelers.
Helga Froesch, munching sausage and bread while holding
sparkling wine in a plastic glass in her other hand, said her
flight to Malta has been delayed by a day. "We are now eating
our breakfast," she said.
Sara Vassallo, traveling with her husband and two children
from Cape Town en route to Marseille, said: "We are used to
strikes in France, but not here."
Like most global airlines, Lufthansa is battling soaring
fuel prices, weak demand from cash-strapped passengers and
economic slowdown, as well as fierce competition from low-cost
carriers such as Ryanair.
Lufthansa, which operates around 1,850 flights daily, mostly
from Frankfurt and Munich, also needs to generate more profit to
pay for 17 billion euros ($21.3 billion) of new aircraft on
order.
The UFO union, which represents around two-thirds of
Lufthansa's 19,000 flight attendants, wants a 5 percent pay rise
and guarantees that Lufthansa will not outsource jobs and use
more temporary workers, as it has already done in Berlin.
Lufthansa says cabin crew must contribute to the
cost-cutting programme. (ID:nL6E8JT1K0)
UFO warned this week the industrial action could continue
for a long time and widen into nationwide stoppages if Lufthansa
does not meet its demands.