FRANKFURT, Sept 1 German airline Deutsche
Lufthansa said Friday's strike by its cabin crews that
brought Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest, close to a
standstill cost the company millions and forced it to cancel
another 19 flights on Saturday.
The UFO union of the flight attendants declined to say when
it was planning the next labour action over its demands for a 5
percent pay rise and guarantees that Lufthansa will not
outsource jobs and use more temporary workers.
UFO warned this week that industrial action could continue
for a long time and widen into nationwide stoppages if Lufthansa
does not meet its demands.
The strike on Friday, the first in the current round of
negotiations, disrupted hundreds of flights and stranded
thousands of passengers. A spokesman for Lufthansa, Germany's
largest airline, said it would take some time to calculate the
exact damage from the stoppages.
