FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Lufthansa pilots
threatened further strike action on Tuesday as they began a 15
hour walkout at Frankfurt airport in a row with management over
retirement benefits that stretches back two years.
The pilots, represented by union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC),
are striking from 0600 to 2100 GMT on long-haul routes from
Frankfurt, Europe's third-largest airport and Lufthansa's main
hub.
The strike, affecting around 9,000 travellers, is the
longest since a three-day nationwide walkout in April, and the
union threatened more.
Three strikes since the end of August have targeted specific
operations such as those at Munich or Frankfurt and budget unit
Germanwings and have lasted around six to eight hours.
"We're not on the same level for talks," VC board member
Markus Wahl told Reuters on Tuesday. "If Lufthansa doesn't make
a move, then further strikes will happen."
The pilots are trying to increase pressure on management to
maintain a retirement scheme that gives pilots the option to
retire from the age of 55 and still receive up to 60 percent of
their pay until regular retirement.
Lufthansa, in the midst of a cost-cutting plan and trying to
set up new low-cost units to battle tough competition, wishes to
alter the scheme for new pilots, so that the average age at
which its pilots retire rises to around 60.
Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline by revenue, has
cancelled 25 of 57 long-haul flights planned for Tuesday as a
result of the strike. In total, around 50 flights have been
cancelled from Monday to Wednesday in order to ensure crews and
planes are not stranded.
As in previous strikes, the airline is using managers with
pilots' licences to keep planes flying. "We've managed to keep
one in every two flights in the air," a spokeswoman said.
Lufthansa is not the only flag-carrying airline in Europe
struggling with labour relations. Air France pilots
called an end to a two-week strike over the weekend in a row
over low-cost expansion.
