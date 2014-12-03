* Union calls for tenth walkout this year
* Lufthansa CEO stands firm
* CEO says will have to live with strikes
* Approves low-cost long-haul trial via Eurowings
* Group's shares are down 8 percent this year
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Dec 3 Lufthansa's board
approved plans on Wednesday to expand its budget flight
operations against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with
its pilots who are set for their tenth strike this year.
With the dust barely settled after this week's two-day
walkout that forced Lufthansa to cancel half its flights,
affecting 150,000 passengers, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit
called another strike for Thursday.
However, this year's 160 million euro ($198 million) hit to
operating profit as a direct result of the dispute over proposed
changes to an early retirement scheme is only the tip of the
iceberg and highlights the difficulty facing traditional
airlines aiming to cut costs to counter the threat to their
survival from leaner rivals.
Lufthansa is battling to remain competitive in the face of
budget carriers such as Ryanair and easyJet and
Gulf operators including Emirates, Etihad and Qatar on lucrative
long-haul routes.
Hence the company's decision to push ahead with expansion of
regional airline Eurowings, where costs are 40 percent below
that of Lufthansa-branded operations, into a no-frills platform
alongside its existing budget carrier Germanwings.
Lufthansa, which traditionally targets mainly business
customers, wants to chase faster market growth by boosting
low-cost services to price-sensitive tourists, with Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr vowing to remain strong despite pilot
resistance.
The pilots, like peers at Air France, believe low-cost
expansion could result in lower pay and worse conditions. Air
France-KLM was forced to backtrack on plans to expand
its low-cost brand, Transavia, in Europe following a two-week
pilot strike in September.
"We hope that we won't have any more strikes for the sake of
our passengers, shareholders and employees," Spohr told
journalists on Wednesday. "But we have set the path so that
Lufthansa can have a future and strikes are the consequence that
we have to live with."
Lufthansa on Wednesday offered mediation with the pilots in
the hope of resolving the dispute in time for the Christmas
holiday season.
Lufthansa shares closed up 1 percent on Wednesday, but are
still down 8 percent this year, against a 14.5 percent gain by
European travel and leisure stocks
LONG-TERM FIX
Alongside short-haul routes within Europe from outside of
Germany, Eurowings will also offer long-haul flights in
conjunction with SunExpress Germany, Lufthansa's joint venture
on Mediterranean routes with Turkish Airlines.
Lufthansa will initially lease three used Airbus A330-200s
and flights to tourist destinations in Florida, South Africa and
the Indian Ocean will start at the end of 2015 from Cologne.
The board has approved the lease of up to seven A330-200s
and Spohr said if the plan was successful the airline would have
no problem in scaling up. Spohr said he did not foresee any
difficulty in finding pilots for the Eurowings expansion.
Air France, which earlier on Wednesday announced that a
majority of its pilots backed a deal reached in October to
expand the company's low-cost operations in France, said more
than 200 Air France pilots had volunteered to fill 72 positions
at Transavia France.
(1 US dollar = 0.8084 euro)
