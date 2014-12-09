FRANKFURT Dec 9 German airline Lufthansa
estimates strikes may have cost it almost 200 million
euros ($247 million) this year, after a further two walkouts by
pilots last week forced the cancellation of thousands of
flights, an executive said.
Europe's largest airline in terms of revenue had put the
cost of the previous eight pilot strikes this year at 160
million euros, rising to 170 million if strikes by other airport
staff were included.
"Our customers are infuriated and hugely disappointed," Kay
Kratky, an executive at the group's Lufthansa German Airlines
unit, said at an event in Frankfurt on Monday evening.
The pilots are in dispute with management over an early
retirement scheme that allows pilots to retire at the age of 55,
which Lufthansa wants to alter for new starters and which the
pilots want to keep.
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has staged ten strikes
this year, including two last week. It meets on Tuesday to
discuss a proposal by Lufthansa for mediation in the row.
