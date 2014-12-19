* Lufthansa says willing to expand scope of talks
* But says low-cost plans not up for discussion
* Union says Lufthansa not interested in pacification
* Union to decide on further steps in early 2015
* Shares extend losses to trade 2.9 percent lower
(Adds union comment, background)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 19 Lufthansa
has rejected demands by pilots to discuss via mediation its
plans to expand its low-cost operations, the German flagship
carrier said on Friday, drawing new battle lines that could
herald further costly strikes.
Lufthansa has been embroiled in a dispute with its pilots
that has led to 10 walkouts this year, costing the airline more
than 160 million euros ($196 million) while it struggles to
lower its cost base to cope with fierce competition.
The pilots want Lufthansa to maintain a scheme that allows
them to retire at 55 and keep receiving up to 60 percent of
their salary until regular pension payments kick in at 65.
They also oppose Lufthansa's plans to start low-cost
long-haul flights, fuming at the way management is pushing
through low-cost expansion in Europe by using pilots from a unit
that is not part of the collective wage agreements at the
Lufthansa or Germanwings brands.
The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots union has said it would
only accept an offer by Lufthansa to enter mediation talks if
they included all areas of its dispute with management.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said on Friday that the carrier
was willing to expand talks beyond just early retirement
benefits but said the low-cost expansion plans were not up for
discussion.
"This shows that Lufthansa is not interested in
pacification," VC board member Joerg Handwerg said, adding the
union would decide early next year whether to accept Lufthansa's
new proposal or call for more industrial action.
Shares in Lufthansa extended losses to trade 2.9 percent
lower at 13.62 euros by 1153 GMT on Friday. They slid earlier in
response to peer Air France-KLM's third profit warning
since July.
($1 = 0.8151 euros)
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Christoph Steitz/Mark Heinrich)