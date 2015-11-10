* Lufthansa wins temporary injunction in Duesseldorf
* Darmstadt court rejects injunction against strike
* CEO says would rather find solution through talks
* Pilots challenge court decision to halt September strike
(Adds details of court proceedings)
By Victoria Bryan and Peter Maushagen
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Lufthansa
will have to cancel 930 flights on Wednesday after cabin crews
continued what is shaping up to be the longest strike in the
German airline's history, even after a court ruled it must stop
Tuesday's walkout at one airport.
Flight attendants started striking last Friday over early
retirement benefits and pensions and the cabin crew union raised
the pressure on Tuesday by calling for walkouts on short- and
long-haul flights at Frankfurt, Duesseldorf and Munich airports
from 0300 GMT on Wednesday through to 2300 GMT on Friday.
Lufthansa said in a statement it would have to cancel 930
flights to and from the three airports, affecting about 100,000
passengers, adding that management remained ready to talk to the
union but only if they first end the strike.
Lufthansa filed for temporary injunctions at labour courts
in Darmstadt and Duesseldorf after four days of strikes resulted
in more than 1,800 flights being cancelled and left hundreds of
thousands of passengers stranded.
The court in Duesseldorf halted Tuesday's strike for crews
at Duesseldorf airport, ruling that the strike was illegal
because the union had not clearly defined its aims and demands.
It is due to consider an additional request by Lufthansa to end
the planned strike up until Friday on Wednesday afternoon.
However, the court in Darmstadt rejected Lufthansa's bid for
an injunction to stop the strike, although the decision is
likely to face an appeal in a higher court.
The airline is negotiating with various staff groups as it
tries to bring costs down to compete with budget rivals and Gulf
carriers and has been hit by strikes as a result, with the cabin
crew protests coming after walkouts by pilots.
"As management we are forced to explore our legal options,
but I would rather find a solution at the negotiating table,"
Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said on the
sidelines of an event in Berlin on Tuesday.
Lufthansa said the union had offered to end the strike and
enter into mediation earlier on Tuesday but had later announced
it would continue its strike.
The union, which represents 19,000 flight attendants, said
it was open for talks but would not first call off strike action
as Lufthansa has demanded as a precondition.
Separately, German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC)
filed a complaint with Germany's constitutional court to
challenge a legal ruling that forced it to halt its strikes at
Lufthansa in September.
The union has held more than a dozen strikes over the last
18 months, but the last one was stopped when a court in Hesse
ruled on Sept. 9 that the pilots had overstepped their mandate
by striking against strategic company decisions.
VC said its complaint was based on two grounds: that the
court was wrong in saying the pilots were striking for reasons
other than early retirement benefits, and that the court had
wrongly assumed the jurisdiction of a higher federal court.
The court said at the time that in this dispute the pilots
were only supposed to be on strike over pay issues but an
analysis of union statements showed the protests also centred on
opposition to the expansion of Lufthansa's budget airline.
A spokesman for the Karlsruhe-based constitutional court
said no date had been set yet for the hearing.
Lufthansa shares closed down 1 percent, underperforming the
DAX Index.
(Additional reporting by Klaus Lauer in Berlin and Matthias
Inverardi in Duesseldorf; Editing by Susan Thomas and Tom Brown)