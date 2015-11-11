BERLIN Nov 11 Lufthansa cancelled 930
flights planned for Wednesday after a court rejected its request
to halt a cabin crew strike, in what is shaping up to be the
longest walkout in the German airline's history.
Cabin crews started a walkout on Friday in a long-running
row over early retirement benefits and pensions, and have so far
forced the cancellation of almost 3,000 flights, disrupting the
travel plans of more than 330,000 Lufthansa customers.
Wednesday's cancelled flights represent around one-third of
the total number operated by the group.
Lufthansa won one temporary injunction in Duesseldorf, but
that applied only to Tuesday's strike and only to crews at
Duesseldorf. A court in Darmstadt, near its main hub in
Frankfurt, overnight turned down a bid to halt strikes until
Friday.
"Lufthansa will decide today on the next steps," it said in
a statement early on Wednesday.
Lufthansa has the possibility to appeal the Darmstadt court
decision, but a decision has not yet been taken, a spokesman
said on Wednesday.
The airline has also has filed for a further injunction in
Duesseldorf to stop strikes there until Friday and a hearing is
expected at 1300 GMT.
