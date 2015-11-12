BERLIN Nov 12 Hundreds more flights were
grounded on Thursday when a strike by Lufthansa's main
cabin crew union entered its sixth day, with no sign of
compromise to resolve the longest walkout in the history of the
German airline.
Cabin crew staff started a series of strikes at the
airline's core Lufthansa brand last Friday to fight for an
improved pension offer for employees.
Lufthansa, which says it needs to cut costs in order to
compete with budget rivals and leaner Gulf carriers, has said it
is open to mediation, provided the union calls off the strikes.
Lufthansa cancelled 933 flights on Thursday, affecting
107,000 passengers, and equivalent to around one-third of the
daily flights usually operated by the airlines within the group.
It has said the strike is costing it at least 10 million euros
($10.7 million) a day.
The strikes forced even Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr to take
a flight with rival Air Berlin from Berlin to Munich
this week.
If Lufthansa fails in a court appeal to at least force crews
based in the city of Duessedorf back to work, it seems likely a
similar number of flights could be cancelled on Friday.
The court, which rejected a bid by Lufthansa for an
injunction on Wednesday, will hear the appeal at 1430 GMT.
The union plans to end the week of strikes by calling on all
Lufthansa Group employees to join a demonstration at Frankfurt
airport on Friday from midday, union head Nicoley Baublies told
Reuters.
"If there is no movement from management then maybe we will
have to say that there will be more strikes," Baublies said.
Lufthansa has condenned the strikes as counter-productive.
"With this strike, they're only making it harder for us
all," personnel head Bettina Volkens said in an interview with
best-selling daily Bild. "The only ones that are happy about the
situation are our rivals."
In total, the walkouts have now forced the cancellation of
almost 4,000 flights, disrupting the travel of more than 430,000
Lufthansa customers.
($1 = 0.9354 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Klaus
Lauer; Editing by Keith Weir)