BERLIN Nov 12 Germany's Lufthansa has
promised a return to normal flight schedules on Saturday though
a week-long strike by cabin crew is expected to ground another
941 flights on Friday.
The airline withdrew a request for an injunction against the
walkouts at the last minute on Thursday after a German court
indicated earlier it was unlikely to reverse a lower court
ruling that flight attendants could continue their strike.
The cabin crew union (UFO) signalled on Thursday a
willingness to compromise, saying it will make a new proposal on
Friday to end the dispute with Lufthansa. Union chief
Nicoley Baublies declined to provide details of the proposal.
Lufthansa said 111,000 passengers would be hit by the
cancellations on Friday which will bring the total number of
flight disruptions to 4,700 - with more than half a million
customers affected by the strike.
The walkouts, which the airline said is costing it at least
10 million euros ($10.7 million) a day, even forced Lufthansa
Chief Executive Carsten Spohr to fly with rival Air Berlin
from Berlin to Munich this week.
"All planned long-haul flights will be able to take off on
Saturday," the company said on Thursday.
Cabin crew staff started a series of strikes at the
airline's core Lufthansa brand last Friday to fight for an
improved pension offer for employees.
Lufthansa, which says it needs to cut costs to compete with
budget rivals and leaner Gulf carriers, has said it is open to
mediation, provided the union calls off the strikes.
The union plans to end the week of strikes by calling on all
Lufthansa Group employees to join a demonstration at Frankfurt
airport on Friday from midday, Baublies told Reuters.
"If there is no movement from management then maybe we will
have to say that there will be more strikes," Baublies said.
Lufthansa has condemned the strikes as counterproductive.
"With this strike, they're only making it harder for us
all," Bettina Volkens, head of personnel, said in an interview
with daily newspaper Bild. "The only ones that are happy about
the situation are our rivals."
Lufthansa shares ended trading 0.37 percent lower at 13.42
euros on Thursday, outperforming the German blue-chip DAX
which lost 1.15 percent.
