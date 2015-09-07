Kenya hospital wall collapses in heavy rain, killing six
MOMBASA, Kenya, May 8 At least six people, including four children, were killed in Kenya's port city of Mombasa on Monday after a hospital wall collapsed under heavy rain, officials said.
BERLIN, Sept 7 Germany's Lufthansa said it would probably have to cancel several hundred flights on Wednesday after pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit announced a fresh strike, starting immediately after one on Tuesday.
While Tuesday's strike affects only long-haul flights, Wednesday's walkout targets short-haul routes.
Lufthansa said it has a total of 1,520 flights planned for Wednesday, of which 1,350 are short-haul. A full list of cancellations will be published on Tuesday morning, the airline said late on Monday. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Political risks to continue weighing on Centrica shares -RBCCM