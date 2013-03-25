* CFO says company will stand firm
* Says airline will not sell all of LSG Sky Chefs
* Expects LSG decision in summer 2013
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 25 Lufthansa on Monday
signaled its readiness to take a tough stance in a wage dispute,
even risking strikes by pilots and other employees, as the
German airline widens a cost-cutting drive to cope with
cutthroat competition.
"We are ready to go for further strikes, including with
pilots, if necessary" to achieve the needed flexibility,
Luthansa Chief Financial Officer Simone Menne told a press
briefing in New York on Monday.
Europe's established airlines, hit by competition from
discount carriers and Gulf rivals, are in the midst of dramatic
revamp, with Air France-KLM shedding about 5,000 jobs,
Lufthansa cutting 3,500 and Spanish carrier Iberia 3,141.
Trade union Verdi went on strike last week to push through
demands for a 5.2 percent pay rise for 33,000 cabin crew and
ground staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa
Systems, catering unit LSG Sky Chefs and ground crews.
Lufthansa hopes its restructuring program, dubbed SCORE,
will help boost operating profit to 2.3 billion euros ($3
billion) in 2015 from 524 million last year.
"We are ready to go for more strikes and will not agree to
short-term harmony if there is long term further burdening,"
Menne said.
Lufthansa has said it wants to freeze pay and ask employees
to work one hour more each week to help it remain competitive.
Lufthansa has also been in talks separately with pilot union
Cockpit for nearly a year for a new wage contract. Union
comments lately have signaled impatience.
In November last year, Lufthansa agreed to raise by more
than 4 percent wages of cabin crew of the Lufthansa passenger
division after a bitter dispute that saw more than 1,000 flights
being canceled during a busy holiday season.
But it also obtained a union concession to make the pay
structure of around 18,000 stewards and stewardesses more
flexible.
Lufthansa's personnel director, Stefan Lauer, who is
involved in current wage bargaining, is to leave by the end of
June and German magazine Der Spiegel said on Monday he could be
replaced by two executives.
Der Spiegel said Lauer's job would be split in two. He
handles human resources and Lufthansa's other airline units.
"If indeed his job would be split up, it would imply the
personnel job is demanding and onerous. It shows Lufthansa is
serious in this whole restructuring," said airline analyst Donal
O'Neill of Irish stock brokerage Goodbody.
Menne also told reporters Lufthansa would definitely not be
selling 100 percent of LSG Sky Chefs and was looking to expand
into hospital, school and train food possibly with a partner.
An investment banker told Reuters in June last year that
LSG, the world's biggest airline catering company with 2.3
billion euros in annual revenue, could be put on the block.
Menne said an ongoing strategic review on LSG was looking at
the investment necessary to expand offerings, what financing
would be possible, which markets it might target and which
companies could be partners, if the venture went forward.
She said she expects a decision in the summer of 2013.