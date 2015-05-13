(Adds background)
FRANKFURT May 13 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit said it was prepared to enter mediation with
Lufthansa on a wide range of pay issues, trying to end
a long-running dispute that has resulted in more than a dozen
costly strikes.
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said on Wednesday it accepted
Lufthansa's proposal for a mediation process, ruling out strike
action until the end of July.
"No strikes are planned until then," a spokesman for
Vereinigung Cockpit said. A spokesman for Lufthansa said the
airline welcomed the union's decision.
Industry watchers had hoped the crash of a Germanwings plane
in March, which evidence indicates was deliberately caused by
the co-pilot, would encourage more harmony among Lufthansa staff
and bring an end to the pay disputes. Germanwings is a
subsidiary of Lufthansa.
Lufthansa said late last month it was prepared to enter
mediation with VC on all outstanding pay issues, in order to
bring an end to a row which has resulted in 15 strikes and cost
it over 240 million euros in lost profit to the end of March.
The hangover from strikes earlier this year is set to cost a
further 58 million euros in lost bookings in the second quarter,
Lufthansa has said.
Along with a pay deal, management is trying to renegotiate
retirement benefits for pilots. Pilots may currently take early
retirement at the age of 55 and receive a portion of their pay
before statutory pension payments start at 65.
The union, which represents over 5,000 Lufthansa and
Germanwings pilots, are also opposed to expansion of low cost
unit Eurowings, fearing it will erode pay and jobs, and have
previously called for mediation on this issue.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr has said low-cost expansion is
not up for debate and that the airline needs to lower costs in
order to better compete with rivals such as Ryanair and
easyJet.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Victoria Bryan; editing by
Susan Thomas)