FRANKFURT, April 26 A German trade union has
threatened Lufthansa with another round of strikes if
the airline fails to present a better pay offer when wage talks
resume next week.
"If Lufthansa continues to refuse to present a negotiable
offer that secures jobs and increases wages appropriately, there
will be more strikes," Verdi wage negotiator Christine Behle
said on Friday.
On April 22, Lufthansa was virtually grounded by a second
strike in a month after Verdi rejected an improved offer by the
airline. Analysts estimated that walkout alone cost Lufthansa
more than 15 million euros ($19.5 million).
Verdi has been demanding a 5.2 percent pay rise over 12
months and job guarantees for about 33,000 cabin crew and ground
staff at Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Systems
and LSG Sky Chefs.
Lufthansa argues it needs to cut costs to cope with higher
fuel prices and cut-throat competition. It is slashing 3,500
jobs worldwide as part of a programme to boost operating profit
to 2.3 billion euros by 2015.
Initially, it wanted to push through a pay freeze, plus
longer working hours. But last week, the airline made an offer
that the union said represented a salary increase of about 0.5
percent over a 12-month period, with no job guarantees, which it
rejected as insufficient before calling on workers to walk out.
A spokesman for Lufthansa said on Friday the airline had
already made an offer which was representative of the company's
business situation. "A solution can only be found together at
the negotiating table," he said.
Meanwhile, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said it
had asked Lufthansa this week for a 4.6 percent pay increase for
the 2013/2014 period.
VC has been demanding a 5.2 percent pay rise for 2012/2013
but said talks with Lufthansa have yielded no results so far.
