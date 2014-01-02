FRANKFURT Jan 2 French unions have called on
Lufthansa workers at Charles de Gaulle airport, Paris,
to strike from Friday morning to Sunday evening in a dispute
over outsourcing ground operations, which could cause flights
delays and cancellations.
"In the case of a strike Lufthansa flights to and from Paris
could be affected," a spokeswoman for the airline said on
Thursday.
The strike call came a week after Lufthansa was forced to
cancel four flights because most of its workers in Paris called
in sick as part of a protest against plans to outsource ground
operations at the airport to a third-party provider.
The UNSA union, which represents Lufthansa staff in France,
has said the move would threaten 199 jobs.
"Management remain deaf to the demands of the unions", the
Cfdt, CFTC, UNSA and CFE CGC unions said in a joint statement.
"We know full well that, despite 84 percent of staff already
declared on strike, Lufthansa France management will succeed in
guaranteeing continued service by bringing in substantial
numbers of staff from abroad," the unions said.
Lufthansa, like other airlines hit by the economic downturn
in Europe and increasing competition from low-cost carriers and
Gulf airlines, is in the midst of a cost-cutting programme that
aims to improve annual operating profit by 1.5 billion euros
($2.1 billion).
Lufthansa, Germany's flagship carrier, operates 17 daily
flights to and from Paris, out of a global total of between
1,700 and 1,800 services.
($1 = 0.7257 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by David Holmes)