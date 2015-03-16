(Repeats to additional subscribers)
FRANKFURT, March 16 German pilots' union
Vereinigung Cockpit on Monday said it would take strike action
against Lufthansa on Wednesday March 18, targeting the
airline's short- and medium-haul flights.
The move to take industrial action comes amid a long-running
dispute between the union and the German airline's plans to
expand its low-cost operations.
The pilots' union said Lufthansa's management remained
undeterred in its efforts to offer less attractive working
conditions for younger pilots, forcing it to resort to strikes.
Industrial action will be expanded to increase pressure on
Lufthansa's management, the union said in a statement.
Flights at Lufthansa units Germanwings and Eurowings are not
impacted, it said.
Lufthansa was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)