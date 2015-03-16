(Repeats to additional subscribers)

FRANKFURT, March 16 German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit on Monday said it would take strike action against Lufthansa on Wednesday March 18, targeting the airline's short- and medium-haul flights.

The move to take industrial action comes amid a long-running dispute between the union and the German airline's plans to expand its low-cost operations.

The pilots' union said Lufthansa's management remained undeterred in its efforts to offer less attractive working conditions for younger pilots, forcing it to resort to strikes.

Industrial action will be expanded to increase pressure on Lufthansa's management, the union said in a statement.

Flights at Lufthansa units Germanwings and Eurowings are not impacted, it said.

Lufthansa was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)