* Wednesday strike affects over half of short-haul flights
* Thursday walkout to hit long-haul, cargo
* Union calls for Lufthansa to negotiate seriously
* Germanwings, Eurowings not impacted by strikes
By Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 17 Lufthansa
pilots have called a strike for Thursday, adding to a walkout
already planned for Wednesday, in a long-running dispute over
early retirement benefits and other pay-related disputes.
Lufthansa earlier cancelled 750 flights, or about half the
flights it planned to operate on Wednesday under its namesake
brand, due to the strike on short and medium-haul flights
planned by pilots for Wednesday.
But just two hours before the start of that strike, pilots'
union Vereinigung Cockpit said it was calling for further action
for 24 hours on Thursday, this time on Lufthansa long-haul
flights, which are among its most profitable, and at its cargo
arm.
The German airline is trying to cut costs and renegotiate
expensive labour agreements as it tries to compete with low-cost
carriers and rivals such as Emirates and Turkish Airlines, but
its efforts have been resisted by pilots who staged 10 strikes
last year.
Chief Executive Carsten Spohr has vowed to stay firm in the
row with pilots and the carrier has said that growth at its main
brands is dependent on cost cuts. Rival Air France-KLM
has scaled back budget expansion plans after a strike by its
pilots last year.
Strikes by pilots and security staff cost Lufthansa 232
million euros ($246 million) in 2014. Last week, it forecast an
increase in core earnings this year but said the forecast did
not include the cost of any further strikes.
The pilots want to maintain retirement benefits for new
starters that allow them to retire at 55 and receive up to 60
percent of their pay ahead of the state pension age of 65.
Lufthansa has said it will leave that agreement in place for
those starting at the company before 2014 but wants to increase
the average age of retirement to 61 years of age. It says the
current average age of retirement for its pilots is 59.5 years.
The pilots have also called for mediation to resolve other
outstanding issues, including how to reduce costs on long-haul
flights to tourist destinations and regular pay talks, but
Lufthansa has said it wants mediation only on the issue of early
retirement benefits.
Late on Tuesday, the union said Lufthansa should either
negotiate seriously or agree to mediation covering all
outstanding issues.
Wednesday's strike will affect 80,000 passengers.
Flights at Lufthansa brands Germanwings, Eurowings, Air
Dolomiti, Swiss and Austrian will be unaffected by Wednesday and
Thursday's planned strikes.
($1 = 0.9445 euros)
