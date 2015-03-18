BERLIN, March 18 Lufthansa pilots
started the first of two days of strike action at the German
carrier on Wednesday in an attempt to bring an end to a row over
early retirement benefits that has been running for two years.
The Wednesday's strike, affecting short- and medium-haul
flights at the carrier's namesake brand, is the second this year
and the twelfth in total in a row over early retirement benefits
and low-cost expansion at the airline.
Ahead of that strike starting, pilots' union Vereinigung
Cockpit (VC) announced another walkout for Thursday, on
long-haul and cargo flights, a move which Lufthansa said was
incomprehensible.
"Instead of working on a sustainable solution for the
future, VC is hurting our customers across the globe," Lufthansa
said late on Tuesday after the second strike was called.
Lufthansa wants to cut costs and expand budget operations
but its efforts to renegotiate different conditions for
collective labour agreements have met with resistance from
pilots.
Lufthansa has refused to back down, saying it will grow
fleet and staff numbers at its main passenger operations only if
employees agree to concessions.
The pilots want Lufthansa to agree to mediation covering
early retirement benefits and other outstanding pay and
cost-cutting issues, but Lufthansa has rejected this.
Lufthansa has cancelled 750 flights out of a scheduled 1,400
on Wednesday and is due to announce plans for Thursday during
the course of the day.
Flights at Lufthansa brands Germanwings, Eurowings, Air
Dolomiti, Swiss and Austrian are unaffected by the planned
strikes.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)